Funeral services for Sarah Lee Mixon will begin at 11:00 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Collinsville First Baptist Church with Bro. Hal Bates, Bro. Dano Rainer, and Bro. Paul Sizemore officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Ms. Mixon, 92, entered her heavenly home Sunday, April 30th at North Pointe Health and Rehab in Meridian.

Ms. Mixon was an active member of Collinsville First Baptist Church for over 70 years. She worked in the West Lauderdale cafeteria for many years where her love of cooking and caring for children was always on display. She graduated from Collinsville School where she loved to tell of her days as a star basketball player, along with her sisters. She was well-known in the Collinsville community and was the matriarch of her big family. She shared her love of cooking by being the first to take a meal to those in need and always having a spot at her table for anyone visiting. She helped raise countless children, with several moving into her home when they needed a place to live. Her family will remember her selfless nature, always putting others before herself.

Ms. Mixon is survived by her daughters, Cherryl Kernop and Gaye (Dennis) Morgan; grandchildren, Pam Herrington, Paula Richards, Dave Morgan, Jason Brown, and Beau Mixon; 9 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Elaine Gunn, Jeffrey Lynn Mayatt, and C.M. “Sonny” Vincent, Jr., along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

Ms. Mixon is preceded in death by her parents, C.M. and Maurine Vincent; her husband, J.W. Mixon; son, David Mixon; granddaughter, Kelli Morgan McNeil; sisters, Sue Mosley, Pat Kotouc, and Rena “Sister” Scarbrough; and her son-in-law, Charles Kernop.

Pallbearers will be her nephews, Andy Mosley, Jamey Mosley, Kevin Gunn, Mel Mayatt, Tyler Rainer, and Tanner Rainer.

The family will receive guests from 10:00 until 10:45 am prior to the funeral service at the church.

