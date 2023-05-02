Tuesday brings more beautiful spring weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

What a beautiful start to the first week of May! Sunshine will dominate most of the week, and temps will be comfy for outdoor plans. However, temps are starting below the average this week with highs only in the mid-upper 70s, and they’ll stay below the average through Mid-week. By Thursday, temps will climb back to the seasonable low 80s, and they’ll stay above the average into early next week due to a pattern shift. An upper-level trough of low pressure that’s dominating our region will shift east and allow for an upper-level ridge of high pressure to build in. That will help to warm up the temps... allowing them to climb above the norm.

As for rain, it looks like showers will hold off until the end of the week. Friday, an upper disturbance will move across our region...bringing scattered showers to the area. Similar conditions are expected for Saturday, but there’s a chance some of Saturday’s storms could be on the strong side. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates . More showers & storms are possible for Sunday also, but it won’t be a wash-out.

