Bulldogs drop game one against the Rock-A-Chaws

By Patrick Talbot
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Enterprise Bulldogs welcomed the Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws for round 2 of the high school baseball playoffs.

Cole Blackwell got the start for the hometown bulldogs in game one.

Meanwhile, Hill Gainey, got the nod for Saint Stanislaus.

A 5-run third inning put the Rock-A-Chaws up 6-0 over the bulldogs, but the bulldogs would chip away in the bottom of the third inning.

Two RBI doubles, from Kade Hamrick and Trace Roy would put the Bulldogs within striking distance, as they finished the third inning down 6-2.

Saint Stanislaus would pull away though, as they win game one 13-3.

Bulldogs now travel to Bay St. Louis for game 2, and they need two wins in a row in order to survive and advance.

