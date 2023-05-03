City employees secure dilapidated pool fence

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A falling fence around a community pool that’s no longer in use has been secured by the City of Meridian.

The City said Ward 5 Code Enforcement Officer Keith Trayal and Code Enforcement Manager Terrell Thompson did this Wednesday as a safety precaution. They said the pool adjacent to Castlewood subdivision on North Hills Street posed a potential risk, especially for children.

Residents who have a complaint or concern about property maintenance or violation of city ordinances may call the Code Enforcement Division at 601-485-1905.

Meridian’s Code Enforcement Division regulates and enforces local codes and ordinances on public and private properties: A division of the Department of Community Development, Code Enforcement’s purpose and goal is to:

• Regulate and enforce the codes and ordinances adopted by the City of Meridian.

• Maintain the aesthetic value of all properties.

• Establish a standard of property maintenance.

• Enhance the quality of life for the citizens, residents, and business owners of the City of Meridian.



“Our directive is to inspect the issues brought to our attention to determine whether a property maintenance or ordinance violation exists,” Thompson said.



Property maintenance violations include:

• Abandoned buildings or structures, dilapidated buildings (broken windows, holes in roof, missing doors, or any

needs requiring major repair).

• Trash, litter, and debris scattered throughout the yard.

• Old, unused appliances or furniture in the yard or carport, or on the porch of a house or property.

• Inoperable, discarded equipment, tools, or buckets scattered on a property.

• Vehicles that appear to be inoperable or abandoned on public or private property.

• Leaking sewer lines or plumbing fixtures.

• Grass or weeds in excess of 12 inches on lawns or vacant lots.

