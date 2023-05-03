City of Meridian Arrest Report May 3, 2023

Robbery

At 8:26 PM on May 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1800 block of 44th Avenue. The victim stated he was assaulted and threatened with a gun before his phone and cash were taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 11:32 pm on May 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3000 block of 26th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 2:41 PM on May 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Paulding Road. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 8:17 PM on May 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of 5thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.