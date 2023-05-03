City of Meridian Arrest Report May 3, 2023

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
SONYA L HUMPHREY19783079 OLD 8TH ST RD N MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
IRULAN L LEE20033714 DAVIS ST APT 1 MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 3, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 8:26 PM on May 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1800 block of 44th Avenue. The victim stated he was assaulted and threatened with a gun before his phone and cash were taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 11:32 pm on May 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3000 block of 26th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:41 PM on May 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Paulding Road. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 8:17 PM on May 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of 5thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

