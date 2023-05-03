A Community of Caring Christians works to administer free COVID testing

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local nonprofit is working to ease the mind of those who may need help testing for COVID-19.

Although COVID-19 cases have seen a significant decline, COVID-19 is still out there.

A Community of Caring Christians is an organization that will administer the rapid COVID-19 home test for free.

This is the second year the nonprofit has received a grant from the National Institute of Health allowing the group to administer the test in Clarke, Wayne, Jones, Jasper and Lauderdale counties.

Detra McCarty, Director of A Community of Caring Christians, said this year they will be providing the service to Kemper and Newton counties as well.

“We have a hotline where you can call this number, someone will answer, you can schedule an appointment right there at your home for a field representative to come to your home and test you for COVID. They will give you the results right then and there. They will give you instructions of what you need to do if you test positive. They give you a hangout saying this is what you need to do. Also, if you need a slip or something for work, we have a form that we provide for them,” said McCarty.

A Community of Caring Christians does not provide the tests. You will need to already have an at-home test to be tested with.

To schedule an appointment, you are urged to call 601-274-2831 Monday through Thursday from 9 to 5 p.m. and on Fridays from 9 to 2 p.m.

This service will be available until February 2024.

