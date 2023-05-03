Community food drive helps MS Food Network feed the needy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The American Heart Association and St. Dominic’s are joining forces to help feed the hungry in our state by hosting a food drive focused on collecting healthy items. Michael Pruitt of Madison felt compelled to drop off some much-needed items for the Community Food Drive to benefit the Mississippi Food Network.

“I think it’s just a responsibility as a human being just to do what I can to help other people,” said Pruitt, “I just hope somebody gets to enjoy them.”

The American Heart Association and St. Dominic’s teamed up to host the event in hopes of filling this trailer with healthy food for the state’s only food bank.

“We know that people are struggling to find their next meal [and] they may not can focus on is that meal going to be healthy,” said American Heart Association Executive Director Jennifer Hopping. “Though we also know that healthy diets lead to lower cholesterol [and] less obesity rates. You know we have a high rate of diabetes in our communities.”

“By providing heart-healthy meals that people have very little access to, you’re gonna help people,” said St. Dominic’s President and CEO Scott Kashman. “In the State of Mississippi alone one in four people are suffering from hunger. That’s the worst in the country, and we know we can do better as a state.”

Throughout out the day, cars drove to St. Dominic’s Toulouse Building on the I-55 Frontage Road to give bags and boxes of food. Andre Samuel is a supply chain specialist with Entergy MS. He delivered food on behalf of his coworkers.

“When you travel across this state, in the Delta, you see the areas where people aren’t as blessed as we are,” said Samuel. “It’s really important to be able to give back when you see that. It impacts you in a powerful way.”

The Mississippi Food Network provides meals for 200 food pantries and charities in all 82 counties.

“Every night in the State of Mississippi, over 600,000 people go to bed either hungry or not knowing how or when they’re gonna get their next meal,” said MS Food Network CEO Dr. Charles Beady. “This food is gonna help us get the food to the people who need it.”

Some people who wanted to help didn’t have the requested food items but made contributions. For every dollar donated, the agency is able to provide six meals.

To donate to the Community Food Drive, go to https://www.heart.org.

