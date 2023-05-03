Fire destroys Laurel home early Wednesday morning

By WDAM Staff
May. 3, 2023
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A mobile home in Laurel was burned to the foundation on Wednesday morning.

According to the Jones County Fire Council (JCFC), the fire occurred around 4:35 a.m. on May 3 at a residence on T Webber Drive.

Fire crews from the Calhoun, Soso and Hebron volunteer fire departments responded to the scene and found the home engulfed in flames. They mounted a defensive fire attack to keep the fire from spreading to the surrounding area.

Firefighters mounted a defensive attack to keep the fire from spreading to the surrounding area.
Firefighters mounted a defensive attack to keep the fire from spreading to the surrounding area.(Jones County Fire Council)

The JCFC reported the home is believed to be occupied by Jason Herrington, who was not at home at the time of the incident. 

Neighbors called 911 after hearing popping noises when they walked outside.

No injuries were reported.

