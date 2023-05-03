Grace S. (Stuart) Brunelle

Grace S. (Stuart) Brunelle
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Funeral services for Grace Brunelle will be held Friday, May 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Webb & Stephens - Downtown, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Bro. Kyle Naylor will be officiating. Burial will be in Meehan Cemetery. Webb & Stephens - Downtown is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Brunelle, age 82, of Collinsville, passed away peacefully May 2,2023, at her home.

Grace is survived by her son, William S. Brunelle and his wife, Morgan, of Collinsville; grandchildren, Lillian Brunelle of Collinsville, Emily Booker of Union and their mother, Jennifer Lee, Zac Brunelle of Hillsboro, Texas and Jack Reynolds, of Collinsville; great-grandchildren, Ensley, Kate, Rhyder Kole and Codi Reece, who is due to arrive any day; her brother, Butch, and his wife, Lynn, of Meridian and her sisters, Bonnie Sharp, of Meridian, and Sally Moore, of Durham, North Carolina, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Brunelle.

Family and friends can leave online condolences at webbstephens.com.

