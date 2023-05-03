Herrington and Busbea lead Knights to victory in tight pitchers duel against Corinth

By Sydney Wicker
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale’s Ian Herrington and Brett Busbea carry the Knights to victory in game one of round two of the MHSAA playoffs.

Busbea blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the second to get the only score of the night.

Busbea said, “I was expecting off speed pitches.... Curveballs... You know, and uh... He threw me a couple curveballs in the beginning, and I sat back on the two-strike approach - and just drove it back up the middle.”

“I thought being a senior leader on this team and stuff, its a big situation,” said head coach Jason Smith. “It was a huge hit, and if we score one, it takes two to beat us. He’s done that all year, and we’re proud of him too.”

Herrington was able to pitch a shut out victory and finished the game. West Lauderdale win game one 1-0.

“Battling is important in game one because everyone has their number one pitcher pitching mostly,” said Herrington. “And when you have somebody up at the plate that is a good hitter, you can’t throw fast balls down the middle. You can’t throw strikes down the middle you have to make them work outside and in. So it was a really difficult first game.”

Coach Smith said, “It was a great pitchers duel down to the wire. That guy did great but ian was outstanding and to only give up one hit in this type of atmopshere, he really carried the team and I’m proud of him.”

The Knights will play game two on Friday, weather permitting.

