Lady Cougars survive and advance to round three; Cougars baseball holds on to take game one
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County softball and baseball picked up big wins as playoff action was hot at the Mack!
The Lady Cougars were in a do or die situation hosting game three of round two against Purvis. The Tornados jumped out to a 2-1 lead over Newton County but the Cougars were able to get back on top in the bottom of the second. A huge two run RBI double by Jimmie got Newton County to take the lead.
The Lady Cougars would go on to coast to victory getting an 11-5 win.
Newton County will take on Greene County on Friday to start round three action.
The Newton County baseball team was hosting Pass Christian in game one of round two of the playoffs. The Cougars quickly jumped out to a 3-0 lead and would go on to win game one 5-3.
They will travel to Pass Christian on Friday at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.