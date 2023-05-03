Lady Cougars survive and advance to round three; Cougars baseball holds on to take game one

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County softball and baseball picked up big wins as playoff action was hot at the Mack!

The Lady Cougars were in a do or die situation hosting game three of round two against Purvis. The Tornados jumped out to a 2-1 lead over Newton County but the Cougars were able to get back on top in the bottom of the second. A huge two run RBI double by Jimmie got Newton County to take the lead.

The Lady Cougars would go on to coast to victory getting an 11-5 win.

Newton County will take on Greene County on Friday to start round three action.

‼️3RD ROUND PLAYOFF SCHEDULE‼️



Game 1

Friday, May 5th at Greene County - 600 pm



Game 2

Saturday, May 6th at home - 600 pm



Game 3, if necessary

Monday, May 8th at Greene County - 600 pm#winthelastgame — Newton County Softball (@countycougarsSB) May 3, 2023

The Newton County baseball team was hosting Pass Christian in game one of round two of the playoffs. The Cougars quickly jumped out to a 3-0 lead and would go on to win game one 5-3.

They will travel to Pass Christian on Friday at 6 p.m.

