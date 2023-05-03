LCSD teacher makes TV debut on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

April Larkin is a math intervention teacher at Northeast Middle School and was a contestant on...
April Larkin is a math intervention teacher at Northeast Middle School and was a contestant on Wheel of Fortune.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local teacher is now a bit of a celebrity after making her debut on the hit game show ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Monday night.

April Larkin is a math intervention teacher at Northeast Middle School and became a contestant on Wheel of Fortune. The show was taped back in February in Los Angeles and aired Monday night.

Larkin said she felt she was good at playing the game from home and wanted to take a chance at auditioning for the show. Making her dream became a reality.

“I say even if the outcome wasn’t what I was expecting because I went for the bankrupt and I was like dang I should have just solved it. But I just want everyone to try it you never know. Again, this is me, a small town, from Meridian thinking oh they’ll never pick me and when they called and said congratulations I was like yay. So I would tell anybody to do it,” said Larkin.

Larkin said her students have been very sweet and supportive of her after watching the episode. Although she did not take home the win, she proudly represented Meridian and Lauderdale County.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astro Motel demolition begins
Astro Motel being torn down to make way for new construction
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
Derek Thomas turned himself in after a recently issued indictment.
Former Meridian Police Officer turns himself in
‘This is a terrible tragedy’: Jackson police recruit, former firefighter dies
Mississippi has approved a new standard license plate.
Here’s the new Mississippi car tag

Latest News

E Street to be overlaid in honor of fallen officer Kennis Croom
E Street to be overlaid in honor of fallen officer Kennis Croom
E Street to be overlaid in honor of fallen officer Kennis Croom
E Street to be overlaid in honor of fallen officer Kennis Croom
Meridian approves private company to aid in security.
Meridian approves private company to aid in security
Derek Thomas turned himself in after a recently issued indictment.
Former Meridian Police Officer turns himself in