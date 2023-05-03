LCSD teacher makes TV debut on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local teacher is now a bit of a celebrity after making her debut on the hit game show ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Monday night.

April Larkin is a math intervention teacher at Northeast Middle School and became a contestant on Wheel of Fortune. The show was taped back in February in Los Angeles and aired Monday night.

Larkin said she felt she was good at playing the game from home and wanted to take a chance at auditioning for the show. Making her dream became a reality.

“I say even if the outcome wasn’t what I was expecting because I went for the bankrupt and I was like dang I should have just solved it. But I just want everyone to try it you never know. Again, this is me, a small town, from Meridian thinking oh they’ll never pick me and when they called and said congratulations I was like yay. So I would tell anybody to do it,” said Larkin.

Larkin said her students have been very sweet and supportive of her after watching the episode. Although she did not take home the win, she proudly represented Meridian and Lauderdale County.

