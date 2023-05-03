Man dies after he was run over by his own car during police chase, troopers say

A man is dead after he was run over by his own vehicle during a police chase Saturday night in Cabell County. (Source: WSAZ)
By Alex Jackson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A man is dead after he was run over by his own vehicle during a police chase Saturday night.

According to West Virginia State Police, James McGraw, 30, died at the scene.

WVSP said a trooper tried to pull McGraw’s vehicle over in Cabell County for erratic driving. They said McGraw kept going, leading to a pursuit.

During that chase, police said McGraw stopped and got out of the vehicle at the bottom of a hill. He started to run, but he did not put the vehicle in park.

The vehicle then ran over McGraw. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Thomas turned himself in after a recently issued indictment.
Former Meridian Police Officer turns himself in
Casey Grayson
Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
Mississippi has approved a new standard license plate.
Here’s the new Mississippi car tag
Astro Motel demolition begins
Astro Motel being torn down to make way for new construction

Latest News

LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Active shooter situation in Midtown Atlanta
FILE - Students work in the library during homeroom at D.H.H. Lengel Middle School in...
History, civics scores of US students dipped amid pandemic
The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, but it came after a nearly 16-hour...
Overnight standoff ends in gunfire, death of George Co. man
This photo provided by the Broward County Sheriff's Office shows Tironie Sterling. Sterling, a...
Walmart employee fatally shoots customer in Florida, investigators say
A medical complex in Midtown Atlanta is the site of a police response amid reports of a...
‘Active shooter’ reported at Atlanta medical building, police say