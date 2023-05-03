Mr. Lawrence Cobb “L.C.” Abrams, 97, of Ardmore, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Athens, Alabama. He was born February 24, 1926, in Epes, Alabama, to Abner Alonzo Abrams, Sr. and Daisy Pauline Cobb Abrams.

Mr. Abrams faithfully served his country as U.S. Merchant Marine during World War II and was recently awarded the Congressional Gold Metal for his World War II service. Following his military service, he went to work for the Southern Bell Telephone Company and retired after 43 years of service.

Survivors include his son, Lawrence Randall “Randy” Abrams (Jean); daughters, Peggy Juanita Abrams Sanders (Thomas); Laurecia Anne Abrams Tidwell (Wayne); grandchildren, Stephanie S. Thomas (Dan); Ret. Col. Stephen Sanders, U.S.A.F. (Kristy); Leslie T. Wells (Jonathan); Kelly T. Hibbs (Lee); and Rachael Abrams (Heath); great grandchildren, Madeleine Thomas; Ethan Thomas; Carter Wells; Jack Wells; Hannah Tidwell; Abby Hibbs; Samuel Hibbs; Beckett Sanders; Jacob Sanders; Sutton Sanders, and Hollis Sanders; brothers, Riddell Abrams; Charles Abrams; Melvin Abrams; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Abner Alonzo Abrams, Sr. and Daisy Pauline Abrams; wife, Jane Hestina Gibson Abrams; brothers, Abner Alonzo Abrams, Jr. and Robert Dawson Abrams; and sisters, Ola Mae Greene; Daisy Mitchell; and Eloise Furrer.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home in Butler with Mr. Joe Mosley and Ret. Col. Stephen Sanders, U.S.A.F. officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Butler City Cemetery.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.