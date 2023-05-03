Our streak of beautiful weather continues for the next couple of days.

Plan outdoor activities
By Avaionia Smith
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday. Another chilly start to the morning, but sunny skies will continue to dominate the area. Wind speeds are up to 10 mph this afternoon, and outdoor burning is still discouraged. Get out and enjoy the sunshine as today is National Garden Mediation Day. We will remain rain free over the next couple of day, before rain showers and storms move in Friday. Once the showers pick up Friday you want to make sure you keep you rain gear handy through the weekend and at the start of next week. Hope you all get outside today and meditate in nature. Stay safe and have a wonderful Wednesday.

