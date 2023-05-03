Overnight standoff ends in gunfire, death of George Co. man

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, but it came after a nearly 16-hour standoff between the subject and law enforcement.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving George County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning near a residence on Jordan Road, off Broome School Road. But it came after a nearly 16-hour standoff between the subject and law enforcement.

George County Sheriff Keith Havard says around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, neighbors called the sheriff’s department about this individual.

MBI says deputies from George County Sheriff’s Department attempted to serve a warrant to the subject, who was making terroristic threats. When deputies arrived, he barricaded himself in his home.

George County deputies and the Jackson County SWAT team were there overnight. Around 12 hours after deputies first arrived, the suspect reportedly got agitated and re-engaged officers still at the home.

The suspect left his home, then pointed and fired a weapon at officers. Officers responded, shooting and killing the suspect.

No officer was injured in the incident.

MBI is currently assessing the incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

