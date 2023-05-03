A pattern shift will bring above average temps soon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Below average temps have dominated the past two weeks, but a change in the pattern will lead to above average temps by the end of the week. An upper-level trough of low pressure was dominating the eastern half of the U.S., but it’s currently shifting east. An upper-level ridge of high pressure is moving in to replace it, and that’ll expose our area to above average temps as the Jet Stream will be well north of us. So, seasonable temps will return by Thursday (low 80s) with temps climbing above the average into the mid 80s by the weekend. Morning temps will also become more comfy with lows in the 50s by Friday morning...60s by Saturday morning.

As for rain, that also returns by the end of the week due to some mid-level disturbances that’ll slide by our Region. So, make sure to carry an umbrella starting Friday. Keep it with you throughout the weekend as scattered showers & storms are expected. We’re watching Saturday closely because there’s a small chance for some strong storms. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

It looks like daily rain chances will follow us into next week, along with above average temps.

*Hurricane season begins on June 1st, and here’s a link to learn more: https://www.noaa.gov/understand-forecast-information

