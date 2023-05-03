Plan for a series of 80 degree days... starting Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have had some perfect chamber of commerce weather here lately, but the pattern is shifting. So, get ready for rain to return to the area soon along with warmer than average temps.

Starting with the warm up, Thursday will bring seasonable low 80s for highs. This will be the start of an 80s theme that’ll last well into next week as an upper-level ridge of high pressure takes control. Each day, highs will get a little warmer...with highs in the mid 80s by the weekend. Your morning lows will also become milder...going from 40s Thursday AM to 60s Saturday morning.

In terms of rain, you’ll need to carry the umbrella starting Friday. As moisture levels increase, showers can be expected during the heat of the afternoons...especially on days when upper disturbances are sliding by. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for Updates.

