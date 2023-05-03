Suspect identified, reward offered in Spring Break shooting

Dontavis Magee was identified in the shooting that took place near Surf Style on Highway 90...
Dontavis Magee was identified in the shooting that took place near Surf Style on Highway 90 during Spring Break weekend.(U.S. Marshals)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that injured a Biloxi police officer has been identified.

Dontavis Magee was identified in the shooting that took place near Surf Style on Highway 90 during Spring Break weekend.

The shooting injured one police officer and four others. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Magee’s arrest.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED-2. Tips may be given anonymously.

