Suspect identified, reward offered in Spring Break shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that injured a Biloxi police officer has been identified.

Dontavis Magee was identified in the shooting that took place near Surf Style on Highway 90 during Spring Break weekend.

The shooting injured one police officer and four others. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Magee’s arrest.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED-2. Tips may be given anonymously.

