Wings and Tails event welcomes crowd to Key Hangar at Meridian Regional Airport

Wings and Tails 2023 event welcomes crowd to Key Hangar at Meridian Regional Airport.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Council of the Navy League held its 12th Annual Wings and Tails event on Tuesday evening at the Key Brothers Hangar at the Meridian Regional Airport.

The family-friendly event featured entertainment by Daniel Houze, food, an antique car show, airplanes and even a jet flyover.

It was a great opportunity to fellowship and learn more NAS Meridian.

A few attendees talked about what they enjoyed most.

“My favorite part has probably been watching the jets and airplanes fly by,” said Erin Lay, an attendee.

“I’ve never been able to see anything like that up close before and I always love seeing antique cars so that’s been really fun for me too,” said Erica Lay, another attendee.

“My favorite part is when the airplanes fly and get to see them fly loop-to-loops,” said Haysen Kiddodom, another attendee.

All proceeds of the event will help fund scholarships and other naval services.

