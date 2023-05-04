Casey White enters guilty plea for 2022 escape

Casey White entered a guilty plea for his 2022 escape on Thursday afternoon.
By Javon Williams
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Casey White entered a guilty plea for his 2022 escape on Thursday afternoon.

He pleaded guilty as part of an agreement to have the felony murder case dismissed for the death of Vicky White. According to District Attorney Chris Connolly, Casey White agreed to a life sentence with the possibility of parole which is the maximum for Escape 1st. Casey White’s current parole eligibility is set for 2061 but the life sentence from the agreement will push the year back.

With Vicky White’s assistance, Casey White escaped the Lauderdale County Jail on April 29, 2022. The two evaded law enforcement for 11 days before being caught in Evansville, Indiana on May 9.

See the following stories to catch up on Casey White:

Casey White was indicted for Vicky White’s murder in July 2022 after she died during his escape.

Sentencing is set for June 8.

