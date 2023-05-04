Chick-fil-A renovations underway

It’s been nearly a week and a half since the Chick-fil-A in Meridian closed for renovations.
It’s been nearly a week and a half since the Chick-fil-A in Meridian closed for renovations.(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been nearly a week and a half since the Chick-fil-A in Meridian closed for renovations.

Construction crews are still hard at work renovating the dining room and the kitchen of the restaurant. Chick-fil-A said in their Facebook post the renovations should only take them around two weeks to complete.

Many of the renovations are not able to be seen from the outside, but upgrades News 11 could see were, new furniture and menus inside being installed, and major work on the drive-through being completed.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Thomas turned himself in after a recently issued indictment.
Former Meridian Police Officer turns himself in
Casey Grayson
Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
Mississippi has approved a new standard license plate.
Here’s the new Mississippi car tag
April Larkin is a math intervention teacher at Northeast Middle School and was a contestant on...
LCSD teacher makes TV debut on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Latest News

During the pandemic, many businesses struggled to remain open, but one industry saw a boom in...
Timber industry sees boom in growth
Rain is also in view
Plan for a series of 80 degree days... starting Thursday
Mississippi trooper recovering after being shot in the arm; suspected shooter still wanted
Mississippi trooper recovering after being shot in the arm; suspected shooter still wanted
Alabama lawmakers tour the U.S. southern border ahead of the expiration of Title 42.
Alabama lawmakers return from border tour ahead of Title 42 expiration