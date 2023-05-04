Chick-fil-A renovations underway

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been nearly a week and a half since the Chick-fil-A in Meridian closed for renovations.

Construction crews are still hard at work renovating the dining room and the kitchen of the restaurant. Chick-fil-A said in their Facebook post the renovations should only take them around two weeks to complete.

Many of the renovations are not able to be seen from the outside, but upgrades News 11 could see were, new furniture and menus inside being installed, and major work on the drive-through being completed.

