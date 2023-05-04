Chris Jans inks extension with Bulldogs

By Patrick Talbot
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Starkville, Miss. (WTOK) - After leading the Bulldogs to an NCAA Tournament appearance in his first year as head coach for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Chris Jans signed a contract extension through the 2026-27 basketball season.

Mississippi State’s Athletic Director, Zac Selmon made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

In his first year as head man for the Bulldogs, Jans lead Mississippi State to at 21-13 record and a First Four Appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Jans has also managed to sign, Madison Ridgeland Academy’s Josh Hubbard, the state’s top basketball prospect, after Hubbard decommitted from Ole Miss.

He also has the fifth highest winning percentage amongst active coaches.

