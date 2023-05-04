Eagles prepare for playoff push

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MCC Eagles begin their playoff push tomorrow evening, after finishing the regular season 36-10.

After placing second in the MACCC during the regular season, the Eagles will open the playoffs with a series against the EMCC Lions.

The Eagles held their final practice before game one at Scaggs Field tomorrow, and the guys were relaxed but focused on all the goals they have set for themselves.

The Ole Miss signee, Gunnar Dennis, will get the nod on the bump in game one for the Eagles, something he says he’s ready for.

”It means everything. You know, getting the game one start for MCC, it’s a great thing. Hopefully I can give my team a chance to win and go up 1-0,” Dennis said.

Despite all the success throughout the regular season, head coach, Dillon Sudduth, says the focus is on everything in front of them.

“We need to get off to a good start, get a good start from Gunnar (Dennis) on the mound, and try to score first. You know, I think that’s always important. Whether it’s playoffs or regular season games, trying to get off on the right note... Get the lead early, get our crowd into it, and then just continue to play good baseball. You now, not give them anything, as far as playing defense, throwing strikes, and then having tough at-bats,” Sudduth said.

Game one is Thursday evening, and first pitch is at 6:00.

Game two will be on Friday, and if necessary, game three will be on Saturday.

