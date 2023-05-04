First Alert: Cinco De Mayo is met with a low potential for severe storms

Low end threat for severe storms
By Avaionia Smith
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Our last day of sunny skies before the rain showers move in. Be sure to get outside and enjoy a mix of sun and clouds over the area. It will be a very hot afternoon, so stay cool and hydrated through the day. Highs are in the lower 80s and the warming trend will continue into next week as highs are increasing above the average. Locate your gain gear today, because showers move in early Friday morning. The viewing area is under a level one marginal risk with hail, and damaging winds being the primary threat. Scattered downpours are likely through the day from 10am-7pm Friday evening. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated.

