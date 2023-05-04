Five Raiders sign the dotted line

By Patrick Talbot
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Five student-athletes from Lamar Schools all signed the dotted line to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level.

Cameron Davis will attend Ole Miss next year as a member of the Ole Miss Rebelettes.

Davis says the relationships she’s built at Lamar are ones she will cherish for life.

“I just love the relationships and the friendships that I’ve built. Senior year has just been so much fun. We’re such a tight-knit group, and I will definitely miss them, as I go off to college, and I have just loved everything I have learned at this school” Davis said.

Natalie Eldridge will attend East Central Community College as a member of the Warriors cheer team.

Eldridge says she is excited to see her fellow classmates succeed and move on to the next level.

She says, “It’s meant so much. I’ve made life-long friends, and I can’t wait to watch all of us just grow up together. We’ve grown up, our whole lives. I can’t wait to see what we do in the future. They’ve taught me so much, and its prepared me for the collegiate level for sure.”

Libby Newell is attending Mississippi State as a member of the Bulldogs dance team.

Newell is extremely appreciative of her time as a student at Lamar.

“I love Lamar. I’ve attended Lamar for 13 years, and I’m just so grateful for everything they have given me, and all the opportunities they offered me,” Newell said.

Erica Smith will attend the University of West Alabama as a member of the Tigers track team.

Smith says a growing confidence is something she received during her time at Lamar.

“It meant a lot to me. I learned a lot. I gained a lot of confidence in myself, and I’ve also like, opened up to more people. I’ve met amazing friends, and I’ve just loved being here,” she says.

Carly Rolison will also attend UWA as a member of the Tigers volleyball team.

She is grateful for the opportunities that Lamar has provided her with.

Rolison adds, “It has meant everything to me. I’ve made lifelong friends, and made such amazing experiences, along with a state championship, and the whole volleyball team has just been so amazing.”

