Fourth escaped inmate captured in Crystal Springs

Corey Harrison
Corey Harrison(HCSD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The fourth and final inmate who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center has been captured.

Corey Harrison was taken into custody Thursday morning by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force at a home in Crystal Springs.

Jodie Marie Tebo, 38, of Crystal Springs was also arrested in connection with the case. She faces charges of aiding and abetting in Hinds County.

Jodie Marie Tebo, 38
Jodie Marie Tebo, 38(HCSD)

Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes all escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center on April 23.

The sheriff says a breach was discovered and a white Hinds County public works Ford F-150 was reported stolen shortly afterward.

Tuesday, a security guard discovered 34-year-old Casey Grayson unresponsive in a white pickup truck at a truck stop in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Dylan Arrington died in a house fire set during a standoff with Leake County authorities on April 26.

Another escaped inmate, Jerry Raynes, 51, has been extradited and will arrive in the state this week where he will face escape and auto theft charges.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Thomas turned himself in after a recently issued indictment.
Former Meridian Police Officer turns himself in
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
April Larkin is a math intervention teacher at Northeast Middle School and was a contestant on...
LCSD teacher makes TV debut on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
New information after Eutaw city worker dies in trench collapse
Authorities provide new details in death of Eutaw city employee

Latest News

Low end threat for severe storms
First Alert: Cinco De Mayo is met with a low potential for severe storms
From left, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., Sen. Christopher Murphy, D-Conn.,...
Ban social media for kids? Fed-up parents in Senate say yes
Police say 15-year-old Brenton Brumfield was arrested in relation to the fatal shooting of...
Teen accused of fatally shooting pregnant 16-year-old
Jans inks extension with Bulldogs- clipped version
Jans inks extension with Bulldogs- clipped version