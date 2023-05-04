Kemper County CTE Program hosts appreciation luncheon for its students

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Seniors across the country are wrapping up their final days of school, and Thursday, the Kemper County Work-Based Learning program expressed its appreciation to its graduating students.

Each one of the students completed several hours of work within their community, getting the real-world experience needed to help find a career. Many of the students won several awards today at the luncheon, signifying the hard work and completion of the program.

“It is a one-year one-credit course, and we partner with South Mississippi Planning and Development District, who pays their salaries to go out and work within the Kemper County School District. These students are receiving hands-on skills and trainings that will prepare them for the workforce outside of Kemper County,” said Work Based Learning Coordinator, Sandra Taylor-Kelly.

“Students, they’re three things that your friends that are not in this program may gain, and that’s responsibility, discipline, and a marketable skill. When you finish this program,” said Kemper County Chancery Clerk and County Administrator, Sherline Watkins.

Three of the students who were in the program completed 600 hours of work, and every one of these students who were in the program made 10 dollars per hour.

