Man who allegedly shot state trooper arrested in Rankin County

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man who allegedly shot a Mississippi State Trooper Tuesday has been taken into custody.

The man, Stanley Self Jr., was arrested by U.S. Marshals Thursday at the Bridgewater Apartments on Avalon Way in Rankin County.

According to MBI, Self has been charged with attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm. The agency says more charges are pending.

Self’s girlfriend, a Memphis, Tennessee native, was also taken into custody at a gas station on Old Canton Road in Ridgeland, according to police chief Bryan Myers.

Sadie Dancy, 27, was originally arrested on traffic charges, but will be facing state charges.

Sadie Dancy, 27 (Ridgeland City Jail)

Self is accused of shooting Trooper Ryan Watson on U.S. Highway 61 in Bolivar County.

Trooper Watson is expected to make a full recovery, according to a post by the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case.

