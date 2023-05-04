Funeral services for Master Semaj Rashad Dean will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Pastor David Loyd officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, DeKalb with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Master Dean, 5, of Meridian, who died Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at his residence. A visitation will be held Friday, May 5, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s Chapel #1.

