MBCI celebrates new vocational building

CHOCTAW, Miss. - The Department of Workforce Development for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians hosted a ribbon cutting and open house for its new Personal and Vocational Adjustment Training Center Office building this week. Tribal officials, including Chief Cyrus Ben, Tribal Council members, MBCI Workforce Development Director Terry Ben, Vocational Rehabilitation Services Program Director Mary Lundy Meruvia, program staff and program service recipients, as well as project partners, were on hand to celebrate this new and much-needed facility to the Workforce Development program.

Personal and Vocational Adjustment Training prepares Tribal members who experience physical or mental conditions for competitive and integrated long-term employment. Real work contracts are used to train job seekers in real world employment expectations.

“This new facility will continue to advance the work that the Vocational Rehabilitation Services Program does to serve Tribal members who utilize this program for specialized job training. The more resources we are able to provide to our training programs, the more opportunities our Tribal members will have to succeed by their own learned skills and talents, a true example of Choctaw Self-Determination.”

The new addition is 1,590 square-feet of inside office space and includes a classroom/breakroom, four offices, a blueberry packing space, a restroom, one shower with laundry space for pesticide applicators, janitorial supply closet, and IT equipment storage closet. The facility is accessible to people with disabilities. There are three entrance/exit doors with porch, and an automatic door at the front entrance.

“The new Personal & Vocational Adjustment Training Office has been much needed for a long time for the Vocational Rehabilitation Services Program. The previous doublewide trailer was old and unsafe for trainees and staff to use. We are thankful that the trainees and staff will have a new building to train and work out of. Furthermore, we would like to take this opportunity to thank the following persons and organizations for their part in the building of this new office: Chief Cyrus Ben, Members of the Choctaw Tribal Council, Office of Construction Management, IKBI, Mary Meruvia and others. Thank you!”

“The program staff and I were thrilled to have been able to play a part in the planning of this new office space funded by the Tribal Administration. We believe this building will benefit and will be enjoyed by staff and clients who receive services from Vocational Rehabilitation for decades to come.”

Construction on the new facility began in June 2022 and was completed in March of 2023. The architect on the project was William Crenshaw, and final inspection was performed by Brian Willis, both under the direction of Director Eddie Sam of Choctaw Construction Management. Construction was by IKBI, Inc. The total cost of the project was $349,356.84, which was 100% provided by Tribal funds. The Vocational Rehabilitation Services Program is cooperatively funded by the Rehabilitation Services Administration, U.S. Department of Education and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

