MBCI celebrates new vocational building

Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben (third from left), members of the Choctaw Tribal Council, 2022-2023 Choctaw Indian Princess Cadence Raine Nickey, Choctaw Vocational Rehabilitation Services Program staff and program recipients, and project partners, witnessed the cutting of the ribbon to officially open the new Personal and Vocational Adjustment Center Office building.(Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians)
By Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHOCTAW, Miss. - The Department of Workforce Development for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians hosted a ribbon cutting and open house for its new Personal and Vocational Adjustment Training Center Office building this week. Tribal officials, including Chief Cyrus Ben, Tribal Council members, MBCI Workforce Development Director Terry Ben, Vocational Rehabilitation Services Program Director Mary Lundy Meruvia, program staff and program service recipients, as well as project partners, were on hand to celebrate this new and much-needed facility to the Workforce Development program.

Personal and Vocational Adjustment Training prepares Tribal members who experience physical or mental conditions for competitive and integrated long-term employment. Real work contracts are used to train job seekers in real world employment expectations.

The new addition is 1,590 square-feet of inside office space and includes a classroom/breakroom, four offices, a blueberry packing space, a restroom, one shower with laundry space for pesticide applicators, janitorial supply closet, and IT equipment storage closet. The facility is accessible to people with disabilities. There are three entrance/exit doors with porch, and an automatic door at the front entrance.

Construction on the new facility began in June 2022 and was completed in March of 2023. The architect on the project was William Crenshaw, and final inspection was performed by Brian Willis, both under the direction of Director Eddie Sam of Choctaw Construction Management. Construction was by IKBI, Inc. The total cost of the project was $349,356.84, which was 100% provided by Tribal funds. The Vocational Rehabilitation Services Program is cooperatively funded by the Rehabilitation Services Administration, U.S. Department of Education and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

