MCC announces new Swim Team

By Patrick Talbot
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College announced that a brand new swim team will begin competing in the fall of 2023.

MCC announced Wade Heggie will be the Head Coach of the program.

Heggie has been involved with MCC and competitive swimming for more than 25 years, and has coached swimming at all levels of competition.

He excited and hopes he can go out and get some of the best talent from across the state of Mississippi and across the nation, and bring them to Meridian.

The new program will compete in a variety of events, and it will compete against other National Junior College Athletic Association teams.

