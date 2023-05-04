Meridian observes National Day of Prayer

By Christen Hyde
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Leaders and others gathered on City Hall Lawn for National Day of Prayer Thursday.

Pastors from several churches led prayer for our political leaders, businesses, youth, the military, agencies and other entities.

The pastor of Newell Chapel CME Church, the Rev. Dwight Herlong, explained how important and powerful prayer is.

“National Day of Prayer transcends denomination, transcends color, race, age, anything you can think of. But we all need prayer. When you look at some of our founding documents, it talks about ‘one nation under God’ and there is scripture after scripture about the necessity of prayer,” said Herlong.

Anita Hall, an attendee, said she was glad to see the community coming together in this way.

“It was really important that they prayed for our mayor, the police chief, and everyone, because daily they are putting their lives out there. They need the direction to guide this city, absolutely. All the leaders that were here represented that they prayed for not just us but even out of state, and that’s what it is, National Day of Prayer,” said Hall.

National Day of Prayer is celebrated nationally on the first Thursday in May.

