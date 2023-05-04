MHSAA State Track meet postponed due to weather

Friday’s Class 1A, 3A, and 5A events postponed for a date to be determined
The State Track & Field Championship Meet events scheduled for Friday have been postponed
The State Track & Field Championship Meet events scheduled for Friday have been postponed(Patrick Johnstone/WLBT)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to forecasted weather in the area, the Friday’s State Track & Field Championship Meet in Pearl has been postponed, with a makeup date to be determined, the MHSAA announced Thursday.

The postponement will affect the Class 1A, 3A, and 5A events. A decision on the Class 2A, 4A, and 6A events, which are scheduled for Saturday, will be made Friday by 10 a.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Thomas turned himself in after a recently issued indictment.
Former Meridian Police Officer turns himself in
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Police say 15-year-old Brenton Brumfield was arrested in relation to the fatal shooting of...
Teen accused of fatally shooting pregnant 16-year-old
This undated photo released by the Lafeyette County Sheriff's Department shows William Carl...
Mississippi man charged with threatening to kill US Senator

Latest News

MCC Swim's, Wade Heggie (middle) was announced as the Eagles head coach, after MCC's President,...
MCC announces new Swim Team
Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon, left, argues with umpire Joe Harris after being tossed from...
Alabama fires baseball coach after report of suspicious bets
Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans reacts on the sideline during the second half of an...
Chris Jans inks extension with Bulldogs
MCC Head Baseball Coach, Dillon Sudduth, throws batting practice to his players, as they gear...
Eagles prepare for playoff push