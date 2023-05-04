Miss. Supreme Court rules against Andreacchios in lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a man who sought dismissal of a lawsuit against him, brought by a Meridian couple.

According to court documents, Todd and Rae Andreacchio sued Joel “Frankie” Wagner for ‘intentional infliction of emotional distress, gross negligence, invasion of privacy and civil conspiracy’ for publishing on the internet information from an investigative file about the death of their son, Christian.

Meridian Police said Christian Andreacchio’s death in 2014 was a suicide. The family disagrees and has sought further investigation and prosecution of potential suspects.

The lawsuit by the Andreacchios sought to hold Wagner liable for posting parts of the file, including autopsy photos, to his website. But the Supreme Court opinion published Thursday found that the First Amendment “protects the publication of legally obtained public records” and “the investigative file clearly was a public record that was furnished to Wagner by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office. Thus, Wagner’s publication of portions of the file is constitutionally protected.”

Read the Mississippi Supreme Court decision below:

