Funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. Billy Robinson will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with the Reverend Dr. William Wall officiating. Interment rites will immediately follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Robinson, age 92, of Meridian passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Billy was born on November 25, 1930 in Hickory, Mississippi to the late Lonnie S. and Ruby Matheny Robinson. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. After his military service, he worked as a Salesman for Newell Paper Company. Later, he was promoted to President. Because of his promotion, he and his family moved to Columbus, MS, where he worked for the Columbus branch of Newell Paper Company. While in Columbus, he was a member of First Baptist Church of Columbus, and was currently a member of First Baptist Church of Meridian.

Survivors include his son, William Stephen Robinson of Meridian and daughter, Karol Robinson Vaughn of Meridian; grandchildren, Chloe’ Krainson (James) of Dacula, Georgia and Taylor Thomas (John) of Meridian, MS; great-grandchildren, Andrew Douglas Beasley, Parker Wayne Thomas, Emma James Krainson, Jakob Conner Krainson, and Paxton John Thomas.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Frances Thompson Robinson and his parents, Lonnie S. and Ruby Matheny Robinson.

The family will receive guests from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

