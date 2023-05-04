Sebastopol: Services for Mr. Travis Milton Sharp will be held 3 pm, Friday, May 5, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Sebastopol with burial in the Sebastopol City Cemetery. Bro. John Sharp and Bro. Rusty Walton will officiate.

Visitation will be held 1:30 pm – 3 pm, Friday at Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol.

Mr. Travis Sharp, age 75, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at J.G Alexander Nursing Home.

Travis Milton Sharp was born on October 22, 1947, to Coba and Laverne (Graham) Sharp. Welcomed home by his siblings, Julian and Margaret, Travis grew up thoroughly enjoying life in Sebastopol, Mississippi. He accepted Christ as his Savior when he was eight years old and became a member of Sebastopol Baptist Church. He attended Sebastopol Attendance Center from first through twelfth grades and excelled in basketball; he continued to play basketball at East Central Junior College and then joined the National Guard. Travis later attended barber school at Hinds Junior College. His first job as a barber was in Greenville, Mississippi. After enjoying several years as a barber in the Delta, Travis then barbered in Carthage for a few years before moving back to his beloved hometown, Sebastopol. He barbered in Sebastopol for many years until he retired due to health reasons. Travis enjoyed the fellowship and friendship with his clients over the years and truly cared for the people of his community.

Travis is survived by his wife, Suzette (Wright) Sharp; his brother, Julian Sharp; his sister, Margaret Rush, two aunts, Maxine Patrick and Rejeania Gardner and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Coba and Laverne Sharp.

Pallbearers: Robert Wright, Hugh Rush, Bryan Watkins, Tom Sharp, Ed Amis and Wayne Welch

Honorary Pallbearers: Robert Amis, Lavelle Williams,, Larry Brantley and Kenneth Gilmer

Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol is in charge of the arrangements.

