Mrs. Darphine Wright

Darphine Wright
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Funeral services for Mrs. Darphine Wright will be held Monday, May 8, 2023 at 11:00 am at Zion Hill Methodist Church, Sandflat with Rev. William Petty officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Hill Methodist Church Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Wright, 84, of Meridian, who died Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. A visitation will be Sunday, May 7, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

