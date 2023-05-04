QSD receives recognition from “PAPER”

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman School District has been recognized as being among the top engaged students in the state of Mississippi from a new Educational Support System called “Paper.”

Paper is an online tutorial resource where students can have 24-7 access to a tutor that is vetted and certified within their specific area of expertise - and it is completely free for students. QSD has made it available for student’s 3rd to 12th grade thanks to a partnership between “PAPER” and the Mississippi Department of Education.

“Tutor can give access to, you know, help that a student may not normally have access to if their parents are working or they have you know they need that question answered.” said Daniel Gilmer, the Instructional Facilitator for Quitman Junior High “In the blink of an eye the tutor is there. They do not provide answers directly to the students. So, it is not a let me log on and get the answer from my tutor. It’s more of a let me log on and get some instructional help that will guide me to the right answer.”

6th student Artavus Jones said his reading grade used to be around 70 but when he started using paper for reading, it improved, and he now has a 91 in reading.

“I like the tutors because they can help me when I’m at home.” said 6th grader Landen Herrington “The missions help me because, like, we took the state test and there’s something just like it that helps me and like I can see what I did wrong and like they helped me, like and, it’s easier to answer them.”

Students can access “paper” in the classroom and at home.

QSD is reporting higher academic ratings and seeing an increase in their students’ confidence.

