Sharkey Co. resident dies after being hospitalized due to March 24 tornadoes

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The March 24 tornadoes that ripped across Mississippi have claimed another life.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is reporting that a Sharkey County resident who was hospitalized as a result of the March 24 storms has died.

“This unfortunately brings the death toll in Sharkey County to 14, and statewide [to] 22 due to the severe weather,” the agency reported in a Thursday afternoon news release. “Our thoughts are with the families who’ve lost loved ones and are still recovering from the storms.”

The name of the victim was not made available by the agency.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.