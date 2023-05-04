Timber industry sees boom in growth

During the pandemic, many businesses struggled to remain open, but one industry saw a boom in...
During the pandemic, many businesses struggled to remain open, but one industry saw a boom in growth.(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - During the pandemic, many businesses struggled to remain open, but one industry saw a boom in growth.

The timber industry was at a complete halt at the early start of the pandemic. Shortly after opening once again the business began to boom.

Timber companies were selling their trees to lumber companies at record numbers and at very low costs. News 11 wanted to figure out... If the timber being sold was so cheap why was the lumber at the stores so expensive?

“That was because people were stuck at home and started doing first. They all started doing DIY projects at home and then as they were home even longer, started figuring out they needed to build home offices. So the demand for lumber came back pretty quickly. And really. Skyrocketed and so that put the demand back on for our side of things with loggers to be in the woods harvesting timber and for us to continue growing that timber and managing it. To keep that feedstock going,” said Hall Timberlands CEO, David Hall.

Today the prices of lumber are nearing the pre-pandemic prices, falling over 60% from the height of the pandemic

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Thomas turned himself in after a recently issued indictment.
Former Meridian Police Officer turns himself in
Casey Grayson
Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
Mississippi has approved a new standard license plate.
Here’s the new Mississippi car tag
April Larkin is a math intervention teacher at Northeast Middle School and was a contestant on...
LCSD teacher makes TV debut on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Latest News

It’s been nearly a week and a half since the Chick-fil-A in Meridian closed for renovations.
Chick-fil-A renovations underway
Rain is also in view
Plan for a series of 80 degree days... starting Thursday
Mississippi trooper recovering after being shot in the arm; suspected shooter still wanted
Mississippi trooper recovering after being shot in the arm; suspected shooter still wanted
Alabama lawmakers tour the U.S. southern border ahead of the expiration of Title 42.
Alabama lawmakers return from border tour ahead of Title 42 expiration