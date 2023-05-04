Timber industry sees boom in growth

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - During the pandemic, many businesses struggled to remain open, but one industry saw a boom in growth.

The timber industry was at a complete halt at the early start of the pandemic. Shortly after opening once again the business began to boom.

Timber companies were selling their trees to lumber companies at record numbers and at very low costs. News 11 wanted to figure out... If the timber being sold was so cheap why was the lumber at the stores so expensive?

“That was because people were stuck at home and started doing first. They all started doing DIY projects at home and then as they were home even longer, started figuring out they needed to build home offices. So the demand for lumber came back pretty quickly. And really. Skyrocketed and so that put the demand back on for our side of things with loggers to be in the woods harvesting timber and for us to continue growing that timber and managing it. To keep that feedstock going,” said Hall Timberlands CEO, David Hall.

Today the prices of lumber are nearing the pre-pandemic prices, falling over 60% from the height of the pandemic

