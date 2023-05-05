Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police holds annual memorial service for fallen officers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Fraternal Order of Police honored law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty Friday.

During a solemn ceremony inside the Alabama state capitol, the names of 9 Alabama officers who died in the line of duty last year were read aloud.

Those to be honored this year are:

Investigator Steven Ray Finley, Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Lieutenant Kevin Pounders, Hanceville Police Department

Deputy Steve Bobbitt, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

Corporal Keith Morgan, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

Sergeant Christopher Michael Vaughn, Cedar Bluff Police Department

Officer Darryl Wayne Fortner, Vestavia Hills Police Department

Deputy J’Mar Colin Abel, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Bradley Steven Henry Johnson, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office

Officer Ivan Mauricio Lopez, Mount Vernon Police Department

“You are not forgotten, and you will never be forgotten,” said Everette Johnson, President of the Alabama Fraternal Order of Police.

Governor Kay Ivey joined law enforcement from around the state and family members of the fallen officers for the annual memorial service.

“Each one is a hero. Each officer made a difference in his community,” said Governor Kay Ivey.

More than 600 law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty across Alabama since its founding. However, Governor Ivey says the state is taking steps to protect its officers better.

“Alabama law enforcement are committed to protecting us, and we must do all we can to give them adequate protection to safely perform their jobs,” said Ivey.

“We continue to hold you in our in our highest esteem. Their sacrifice and dedication to keep our community safe are bold examples of what everyone here today should take with them to keep in order to protect each other and keep our community safe,” said Johnson.

Governor Ivey recently signed into law a bill to designate the first Friday in May of each year as Alabama Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The Fraternal Order of Police has held this memorial every year since 1984. It coincides with National Peace Officers Memorial Day, which is May 15th.

