All Scholastic Sports Team: Spence Hanegan

Lamar's, Spence Hanegan, joins the all scholastic sports team.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lamar’s Spence Hanegan joins the All Scholastic Sports Team.

“His kindness. He’s a good guy and he’s not all arrogant or anything. He’s just got a good attitude. His whole family is that way.”

Spence was the co-captain of the basketball team, BETA club president and a member of the chess club. He also plays piano and takes all AP classes.

“I try to keep myself to all a’s every 9 weeks or so and just always try to stay on top of the work load.”

As soon as the basketball season ended, the soccer team was in need of a goalie during their playoff run, Spence stepped up to be apart of the team despite not playing in years.

“This year it kind of showed what spence had, what he could do going forward. He was kind of the guy on everybody’s scouting report that you had to stop. You know so having a guy like that to take over, not just athletically for sure has been something but next year who is the next guy going to be?”

Spence uses his chess IQ even in places like the basketball court. He is able to use his strategy into his game and his academics.

“You kind of have to keep yourself under check all the time. You can’t let your emotions run high ever. Because you get all bogled up and everything gets worse almost keep yourself under check and always double check what you’re doing.”

Spence plans to study mathematics at Alabama in the fall.

