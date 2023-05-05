Bank robbery at The Citizens Bank in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police were called to a reported bank robbery at The Citizens Bank at 1825 Highway 39 Friday around noon. The suspect reportedly robbed three tellers and claimed to have a gun.

The suspect was described as a Black male, 6 feet tall and wearing dark jeans, gray hoodie and wore a camo mask and sunglasses at the time of the robbery. He left the scene on a bicycle.

If anyone has information, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477, or 911.

This is a developing story.

