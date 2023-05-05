Biden approves Alabama disaster declaration for March tornadoes

WASHINGTON (WSFA) - The White House announced Friday that President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster in Alabama for the severe weather that hit parts of the state on March 24-27.

Biden has ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts for the areas affected. This includes Chambers, Colbert, Coosa, Elmore, Lauderdale, Macon, Marion, Morgan, Randolph and Tallapoosa counties.

Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes in these counties. Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Kevin A. Wallace Sr. of the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been appointed to coordinate federal recovery operations in the affected areas. The White House says additional designations may be made at a later time if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

At least five tornadoes touched down in central Alabama, including an EF2 in Macon County near Milstead and an EF1 in Elmore County.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.