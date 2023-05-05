Boil Water Notice issued in Choctaw County

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LISMAN, ALA. (WTOK) - The North Choctaw Water and Sewer Authority issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice Friday after a main line was broken by a contractor.

NCWSA said there were multiple breaks in a main line, affecting pressure, and crews have been replacing damaged pipes Thursday and Friday. The utility did not know when water service would be fully restored.

ClearWater Solutions Project Manager Martin said samples will be taken early next week to confirm if coliform is present or not, and the Choctaw County Health Department was notified.

