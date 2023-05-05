City of Meridian Arrest Report May 5, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JEREMY D MCCALEB1981506 FRONT ST EXT MERIDIAN MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 2
INDECENT EXPOSURE
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS X 2
MARQUL D WRIGHT19961318 19TH ST APT L6 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
LARRY HUGGINS SR19653807 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
KEANU HARRIS19941409 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSASSAULT ON A MINOR
NANCY L CLARK19573415 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 5, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Thomas turned himself in after a recently issued indictment.
Former Meridian Police Officer turns himself in
The accident happened on Highway 80 when a vehicle rolled over.
At least one fatality in overnight accident
Police say 15-year-old Brenton Brumfield was arrested in relation to the fatal shooting of...
Teen accused of fatally shooting pregnant 16-year-old
Details will be added as soon as more information will become available. (Howard Industries Inc.)
Suspect in custody after Howard Industries shooter fled scene, police say
Corey Harrison
Fourth escaped inmate captured in Crystal Springs

Latest News

Meridian Police were called to a reported bank robbery at The Citizens Bank at 1825 Highway 39...
Bank robbery at The Citizens Bank in Meridian
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 5, 2023
Details will be added as soon as more information will become available.
Suspect in custody after Howard Industries shooter fled scene, police say
Discussion held on how to combat Mississippi crime rate
Discussion held on how to combat Mississippi crime rate