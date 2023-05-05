City of Meridian Arrest Report May 5, 2023
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JEREMY D MCCALEB
|1981
|506 FRONT ST EXT MERIDIAN MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 2
INDECENT EXPOSURE
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS X 2
|MARQUL D WRIGHT
|1996
|1318 19TH ST APT L6 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|LARRY HUGGINS SR
|1965
|3807 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|KEANU HARRIS
|1994
|1409 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|ASSAULT ON A MINOR
|NANCY L CLARK
|1957
|3415 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 5, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.