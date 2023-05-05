Civil rights group claims state grant program discriminates against Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another civil rights complaint has been lodged against the state for its alleged disinvestment in Jackson’s infrastructure.

On Friday, the Southern Poverty Law Center announced it had filed a Title VI complaint against the state and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) with the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

“The people of Jackson are suffering daily. Residents and business owners are paying a costly price for the gross negligence of state leadership,” wrote Waikinya Clanton, director of the SPLC in Mississippi. “This situation deserves a thorough look into the improper, discriminatory, and negligent actions of the state.”

A 21-page letter was sent to U.S. Treasury Acting Director Tina Lancaster on May 2.

MDEQ Director of Communications Jan Schaefer said MDEQ had not been served with or provided with a formal notice of the complaint and therefore could not comment.

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination based on race, color or national origin under programs receiving federal financial assistance, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The complaint focuses on the Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure Grant Program (MCWI), which was set up last year to provide local governments with matching funds for making qualified water and sewer improvements.

The program and MDEQ fall under jurisdiction of Title VI because the programs are funded with federal COVID-19 relief dollars.

SPLC argues MCWI is discriminatory, in part, because it does not provide Jackson with nearly enough funding to address all of its water and sewer needs.

Jackson received more than $35.6 million through the program, the most of any city that applied during the first round of applications.

The group also says the legislation creating the program requires Jackson to submit to an additional level of oversight not required by other municipalities, ensuring that the city’s Black residents cannot receive relief as soon as other Mississippians.

“Jackson has repeatedly advised the state of its inability to pay for the $2 billion in estimated repairs to its water system,” the complaint states. “Not only is Jackson the city with the greatest need, but it is also the area with the highest concentration of Black people by percentage.”

MCWI was established by the Mississippi Legislature in 2022. The program is administered by the MDEQ.

The program was set up to provide cities and counties with a dollar-for-dollar match for every ARPA dollar they spent on qualifying infrastructure projects.

ARPA is the American Rescue Plan Act. Under the act, cities and counties across the country received millions in direct federal allocations to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city of Jackson received more than $42 million, of which the city council mandated $35.6 go toward water and sewer work.

The state, meanwhile, received more than a billion dollars in ARPA funds, of which it set aside $400 million to fund MCWI.

Under terms of the grant program, cities could apply for funding and receive a dollar-for-dollar match for every ARPA fund they used on qualifying infrastructure work.

Jackson received the full amount it was eligible to receive in matching dollars to help pay for work on seven projects. The city will receive that money once that infrastructure work is complete.

Projects being funded include:

Replacing a raw water pump at O.B. Curtis

Installing a 48-inch transmission main from Fewell to South Jackson

Automating the chemical feed systems at Curtis and Fewell

General filter upgrades at Curtis

General pump repair and replacement at Fewell

Rehabbing the West Bank Interceptor sewer transmission line

Reconstructing a collapsed sewer main at Mill Street

SPLC argues that despite Jackson receiving the funding, the legislation creating MCWI placed oversight requirements on Jackson not required of other local governments.

“A final change to S.B. 2822 said that ‘any funds awarded to the city of Jackson under this section shall be deposited into the Capital City Water/Sewer Projects Fund of the State Treasury,’” the complaint states. “Jackson alone would be required to deposit its ARPA funds into the fund.”

MCWI was created with the passage of S.B. 2822. The measure was approved by the Legislature in 2022 and signed by Gov. Tate Reeves that April.

The bill placed the program under control of MDEQ, which, according to SPLC, drew up rules and regulations of the program, including eligibility requirements and a scoring and ranking system for applications filed.

Legislation passed this year amended the program, in part, to end the program following the second round of awards, and to waive the scoring system if the legislature provided funding for all eligible grant requests.

“The legislature’s most recent move does not remedy the discrimination against Jackson in the first round of MCWI grant applications. Rather, the change allowed subsequent grant applicants to secure funding with far fewer hurdles to jump through,” the complaint states.

“The MCWI funded 130 projects using the scoring system in round of grant applications and 359 are to be funded without the scoring system in the final round,” it continues. “In the end, 76.4 percent of MCWI applicants were not scored as Jackson was scored.”

SPLC also is concerned with provisions of the grant program that allow municipalities that received less than $1 million in direct ARPA allocations to seek a 2-for-1 match, something Jackson is not able to do.

“The state calculated the amount of assistance it would provide based primarily on the amount of assistance municipalities can offer themselves, rather than the amount of need,” the Montgomery-based group said in a statement.

Approximately 231 municipalities in the Magnolia State received less than $1 million in direct Rescue Plan Act allocations, National League of Cities data shows.

Seventy-one cities received more than a million dollars in direct federal funding, with Jackson, Gulfport, Hattiesburg and Biloxi each receiving more than $10 million each.

ARPA allocations by city Jackson $42,098,330 Gulfport $19,503,534 Hattiesburg $12,875,821 Biloxi $11,098,303 Pearl $6,517,356 Madison $6,308,633 Clinton $6,008,456 Brandon $5,971,333 Ridgeland $5,925,852 Vicksburg $5,323,286 Source: National League of Cities

The complaint comes months after the Environmental Protection Agency opened a Title VI investigation into MDEQ and the Mississippi State Department of Health also for failing to fund water and sewer repairs in Jackson.

EPA has yet to release initial findings from the investigation into MDEQ, according to correspondence from that agency to EPA.

It was not known if the inquiry into MSDH was still ongoing.

SPLC Letter by Anthony Warren on Scribd

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.