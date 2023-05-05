Clarkdale baseball wins off of balk in extra innings

CLARKDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - West Marion pitcher, balked his pitch in the bottom of the 8th inning with the bases loaded to give Clarkdale the win 6-5 in round two, game two of the MHSAA playoffs.

Clarkdale trailed the Trojans 5-3 in the bottom of the 7th.

Parker Webb hit a single to help load the bases in the 7th inning but West Marion’s pitcher gave up some huge walks to bring in the Bulldogs.

Clarkdale tied the game 5-5 in the 7th to force extra innings.

Game winning pitcher, Cade Culpepper, was on the mound collection some key strikeouts to help keep the Trojans off the board.

Pitching continued to be a challenge for West Marion, the Trojans walked two Bulldogs and loaded the bases, but the pitcher balked the ball to automatically score Clarkdale. The Bulldogs win and move on to round three 6-5.

I STILL HAVE NO WORDS! Clarkdale advances to round three after the West Marion pitcher balks in the bottom of the 8th inning with the bases loaded. Bulldogs win 6-5!@WTOKTV @Cdalebaseball @CdaleBulldogs @LauderdaleCSD pic.twitter.com/sNlyOOMC1i — syd (@sydney_wicker) May 5, 2023

The Bulldogs have rallied back in the 7th inning five times this season so it was a situation they were familiar with.

“This has kinda been our thing all year,” said head coach Scott Gibson. “As long as we got a pitch - we got a chance to win the game. This time of year - it doesn’t matter how many runs you score - how many hits... As long as long as we got one more than them at the end of the game than them. You know - caught a lot of bad breaks - had tons of adversity - and we just ran towards it all night - and I’m super proud of them.”

The Bulldogs move on to round three of the MHSAA 3A playoffs.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.