Downed trees close eastern entry to Sumrall

Downed trees cut off Mississippi 42 Friday between Sumrall and U.S. 49.
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
From the Mississippi Department of Transpor5tation Public Information Office

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A section of Mississippi 42 in Lamar and Forrest counties was closed by trees felled during a Friday afternoon storm.

The blocked section stretched along 42 between U.S. 49 and Sumrall, straddling both Lamar and Forrest counties.

The roadway will remain closed until crews can clear the way. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said the road became impassable about 3:40 p.m. Friday.

Stay updated with live travel information at MDOTtraffic.com, download the MDOT Traffic mobile app, and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.

